Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Nordstrom in a research report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JWN. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.44.

JWN opened at $38.04 on Friday. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $54,378.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,727.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

