Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Raised by Analyst

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report released on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.40 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $35.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $31.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $39.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 71.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 228.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

