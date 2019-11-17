Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Lowered by Analyst

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Diamond S Shipping in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s FY2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DSSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamond S Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Diamond S Shipping has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $141.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.06 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

