Qbao Hits Market Capitalization of $529,954.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Qbao has a market cap of $529,954.00 and $4,502.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, EXX, Gate.io and Coinnest. Over the last week, Qbao has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000488 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinEgg, Allcoin, Coinnest and EXX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.