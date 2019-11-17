QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Gap Up to $90.48

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $88.36, but opened at $90.48. QUALCOMM shares last traded at $90.81, with a volume of 25,469,100 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Argus upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.69. The company has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $779,953.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $689,138.33. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,118 shares of company stock worth $1,477,392 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 957,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $72,837,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 996.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,287,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893,238 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

