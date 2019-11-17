Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) Trading 2.8% Higher

Quantum Materials Corp (OTCMKTS:QTMM) shares were up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 917,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 433,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Quantum Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QTMM)

Quantum Materials Corp., a nanotechnology company, designs, develops, produces, and supplies quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles in the United States. Its products are used for a range of applications in the televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors.

