Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) will post $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the lowest is $1.91 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $7.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $7.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.27.

DGX stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.22. 921,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $107.97.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 47.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

