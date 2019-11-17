Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the September 30th total of 14,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of QUMU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 43,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,350. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. Qumu has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 68.24% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qumu news, CEO Vern Hanzlik bought 20,000 shares of Qumu stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 245,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Harbert Discovery Fund Gp, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Qumu stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 136,000 shares of company stock worth $340,000. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUMU. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Qumu by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qumu by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qumu by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 144,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. 35.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUMU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.