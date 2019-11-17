Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the September 30th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Roland Boyd sold 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $231,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,462.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $17,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Quotient alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quotient by 27.1% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 222,297 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the second quarter worth about $1,356,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Quotient by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 108,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Quotient by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,527,000 after purchasing an additional 101,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the second quarter worth about $905,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ QTNT traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 131,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,275. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. Quotient has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $552.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.