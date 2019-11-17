Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the September 30th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In related news, insider Roland Boyd sold 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $231,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,462.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $17,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quotient by 27.1% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 222,297 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the second quarter worth about $1,356,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Quotient by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 108,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Quotient by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,527,000 after purchasing an additional 101,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the second quarter worth about $905,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
NASDAQ QTNT traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 131,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,275. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. Quotient has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $552.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.99.
Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.
Quotient Company Profile
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.
