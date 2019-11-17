RADA Electronic Ind. (RADA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 19th. RADA Electronic Ind. has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%.

RADA stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. RADA Electronic Ind. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on RADA shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (up from $6.50) on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of RADA Electronic Ind. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About RADA Electronic Ind.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

