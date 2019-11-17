Ragnarok (RAGNA) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Ragnarok has a market cap of $3,883.00 and $41.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ragnarok has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00237197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.01446117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00034123 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00142683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 17,893,822 coins and its circulating supply is 15,070,903 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

