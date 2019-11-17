Rational Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 97.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 93,902 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union by 66.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 0.7% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 83,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 27.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in The Western Union by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 81,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $58,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,047 shares in the company, valued at $497,194.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amintore Schenkel sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $305,432.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,739.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,531 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WU shares. Barclays increased their target price on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America set a $21.00 target price on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 target price on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

NYSE WU opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.