Rational Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 97,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 228,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE WY opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. ValuEngine upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $31.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.93.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.