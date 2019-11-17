Rational Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 47.6% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 27,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.2% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 432,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $853,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Enbridge by 0.9% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 150,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Enbridge by 6.3% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

