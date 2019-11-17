Ravencoin Reaches One Day Volume of $5.27 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $132.25 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Bittrex, IDCM and Nanex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00236207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.82 or 0.01446933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00141271 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 4,875,715,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Nanex, IDCM, QBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

