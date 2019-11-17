Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$24.50 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.00.

Shares of MI.UN stock opened at C$22.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.90, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1 year low of C$17.50 and a 1 year high of C$24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

