REAL (REAL) Market Cap Hits $428,973.00

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last seven days, REAL has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One REAL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and Radar Relay. REAL has a total market capitalization of $428,973.00 and $18.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REAL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00236456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.51 or 0.01455197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00034035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00141273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000085 BTC.

REAL Token Profile

REAL’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets.

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Radar Relay and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.