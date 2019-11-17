Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.18 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $5.05 million and $1.18 million worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.