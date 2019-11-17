Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Stake Reduced by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,955,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,866,834,000 after acquiring an additional 540,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,704,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,812,000 after buying an additional 2,172,240 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,570,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,804,000 after buying an additional 732,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,444,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,043,000 after buying an additional 4,259,901 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,577,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,214,000 after buying an additional 349,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.74.

In related news, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 69,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $1,005,368.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,953.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,852.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,483. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RF opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

