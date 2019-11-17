Remme Trading 18.3% Higher This Week (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Remme token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Tidex and Kuna. During the last seven days, Remme has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Remme has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $234,484.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00042182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $657.77 or 0.07698993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001414 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 659,315,410 tokens. Remme’s official website is remme.io. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, DEx.top, Kuna, Gate.io and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

