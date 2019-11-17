Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Senseonics Holdings Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Senseonics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.72). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Senseonics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SENS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price target on shares of Senseonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senseonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.90.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.60.

In other news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow purchased 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 312.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 618,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 468,321 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Senseonics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 81,451 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Senseonics by 596.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Senseonics by 40,551.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

