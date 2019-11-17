Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Trading Up 8.9% After Insider Buying Activity

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) was up 8.9% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.29, approximately 2,208,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,301,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Specifically, CFO Robert P. Ryder purchased 22,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $201,749.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $201,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REZI shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 32.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 381,268 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 119.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $82,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $3,851,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 56.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 666,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 239,814 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

