Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) Short Interest Up 16.8% in October

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 3,510,000 shares. Approximately 16.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 217,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Resonant by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 248,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Resonant by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 294,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Resonant by 441.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 288,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Resonant by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 807,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 62,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Resonant by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RESN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of RESN stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Resonant has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

