Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,500 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 200,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other Retail Value news, major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 65,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $2,340,608.00. Insiders have sold a total of 790,387 shares of company stock worth $29,194,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Value during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Value during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,048,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Retail Value during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $954,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Retail Value from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

RVI stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. Retail Value has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $38.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

