Reviewing Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) & Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC)

Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC) and Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Community Bank and Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 29.86% 26.61% 2.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shore Community Bank and Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Community Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shore Community Bank and Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Community Bank N/A N/A $1.73 million N/A N/A Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach $279.16 million 3.64 $45.53 million N/A N/A

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Community Bank.

Dividends

Shore Community Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Volatility & Risk

Shore Community Bank has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Shore Community Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach beats Shore Community Bank on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shore Community Bank Company Profile

Shore Community Bank, a state chartered bank, provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in Ocean County, New Jersey. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, visa/mastercard merchant deposit accounts, and payroll/direct deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises personal, home equity, term, and demand loans; lines of credit; letters of credit; commercial mortgages; and construction lending. The company also offers direct deposit and electronic transfer, wire transfer, ACH origination, night depository, tenant rent security, signature guarantee, remote deposit, notary, and automated asset management services; safe deposit boxes, escrow accounts, and debit cards, as well as online and telephone banking services. As of April 28, 2016, it operated five banking offices located in Toms River, Jackson, and Manahawkin, New Jersey. Shore Community Bank was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toms River, New Jersey.

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. The company's products and services include demand and time deposits; commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans; and financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans. Its personal banking products and services include checking, savings, Christmas club, health savings, money market, and CD accounts; retirement plans, online and mobile banking, and other services; and credit and loans, such as credit cards, home loans, and escrow services. The company's business banking products and services comprise banking services, business checking, money market accounts, retirement plans, business savings, CDs, online banking, mobile banking, merchant services, payroll services, deposit lockbox, remote deposit capture, and other services; and credit and loans, including business credit cards, small business loans, commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and lines of credit. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 branches in Los Angeles County and Orange County. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is a subsidiary of Palomar Enterprises, LLC.

