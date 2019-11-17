Reviewing LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. LCNB pays out 48.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trustmark pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

LCNB has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trustmark has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of LCNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of LCNB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Trustmark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LCNB and Trustmark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCNB $65.64 million 3.56 $14.85 million $1.39 12.96 Trustmark $683.25 million 3.27 $149.58 million $2.21 15.75

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB. LCNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trustmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for LCNB and Trustmark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCNB 0 1 0 0 2.00 Trustmark 2 1 0 0 1.33

Trustmark has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.17%. Given Trustmark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trustmark is more favorable than LCNB.

Profitability

This table compares LCNB and Trustmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCNB 25.22% 8.76% 1.19% Trustmark 21.68% 9.51% 1.14%

Summary

Trustmark beats LCNB on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. The company also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, it provides trust administrative, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, the company offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, it provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, personal computer-based cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 35 offices, including a main office in Warren County; branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, and Ross Counties; a loan production office in Franklin County; and an operations center in Warren County, Ohio, as well as 38 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers, as well as provides an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. Further, it engages in the administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and provision of corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 181 full-service branches and 14 limited-service branches; 178 ATMs and 4 interactive teller machines (ITMs) at on-premise locations; and 61 ATMs and 3 ITMs at off-premise locations. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.