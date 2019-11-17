Reviewing Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) & CIBT Education Group (NASDAQ:MBAIF)

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) and CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Tarena International alerts:

This table compares Tarena International and CIBT Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International $323.79 million 0.14 -$90.02 million N/A N/A CIBT Education Group $58.67 million 0.63 $15.61 million N/A N/A

CIBT Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tarena International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Tarena International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Tarena International has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIBT Education Group has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tarena International and CIBT Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International N/A N/A N/A CIBT Education Group 14.93% 5.51% 2.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tarena International and CIBT Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International 3 0 0 0 1.00 CIBT Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tarena International currently has a consensus price target of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 693.10%. Given Tarena International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tarena International is more favorable than CIBT Education Group.

Summary

CIBT Education Group beats Tarena International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. The company also provides three kid education programs under the TongchengTongmei brand name. As of December 31, 2017, it had a network of 184 directly managed learning centers in 59 cities. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training. The company also recruits international students for various kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers design and advertising services to the real estate industry. In addition, it invests and manages education related real estate projects, such as student hotels, serviced apartments, and education super centers in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.