Reviewing Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) & Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) and Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Ubiquiti Networks has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aviat Networks has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ubiquiti Networks and Aviat Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti Networks $1.16 billion 0.00 $322.69 million $4.74 N/A Aviat Networks $243.86 million 0.31 $9.74 million N/A N/A

Ubiquiti Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Aviat Networks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Ubiquiti Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Aviat Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 78.7% of Ubiquiti Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Aviat Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti Networks and Aviat Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti Networks 27.78% 180.91% 36.81% Aviat Networks 4.36% 9.92% 4.01%

Dividends

Ubiquiti Networks pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share. Aviat Networks does not pay a dividend. Ubiquiti Networks pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ubiquiti Networks and Aviat Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti Networks 1 3 0 0 1.75 Aviat Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ubiquiti Networks currently has a consensus target price of $99.50, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Ubiquiti Networks’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ubiquiti Networks is more favorable than Aviat Networks.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks beats Aviat Networks on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubiquiti Networks

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. Its proprietary products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver wireless broadband access and other services. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive price-performance software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON platform to build high speed fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise WLAN; UniFi Video, a video surveillance system; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. offers embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors and online retailers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software tools and applications, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, manage, and optimize its systems, as well as sources, supplies, and supports third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including planning, deployment, operation, optimization, and maintenance of customers' networks. The company serves mobile and fixed public, private, and broadcast network operators; federal, state, and local government agencies; and transportation, energy, and utility companies, as well as public safety agencies. It markets its products through a direct sales, service, and support organization, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and system integrators; indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives; and through online. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

