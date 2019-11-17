Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,076 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,770,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,373,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 454,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,358,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.62. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 27.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $442,800.00. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTBI. ValuEngine upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

