Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.16 Million Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 142,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $847.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LBAI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

