Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,252,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,138,000 after buying an additional 559,316 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,128,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 33,055 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the second quarter worth about $6,388,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 856,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 676,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 40,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

PEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

NYSE PEI opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.20. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $8.56.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.50 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. On average, analysts predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. news, Director Leonard I. Korman acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,288.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph F. Coradino acquired 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $59,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 56,700 shares of company stock worth $286,076. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.