Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Tronox worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,922,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tronox by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,568,000 after purchasing an additional 40,275 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,996,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,959 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,806,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,865,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tronox by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,161,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TROX. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price target on Tronox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 3.37. Tronox Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.64 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tronox Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

