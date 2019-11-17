Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 7,774 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of MBIA worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MBIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MBIA by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in MBIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MBIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in MBIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of MBIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

MBI stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $791.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. MBIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $1.58. The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 13,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $136,622.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 29,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $271,858.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,532 shares in the company, valued at $853,011.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,022 shares of company stock worth $428,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

