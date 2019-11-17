Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Green Plains were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 909.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 1,415.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 8,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 128,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $1,948,169.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,121,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,353,181.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. Green Plains Inc has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $529.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.09. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $632.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

