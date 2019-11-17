Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 114000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market cap of $8.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16.

About Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI)

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in Peñoles property that covers an area of approximately 6,862 hectares located in Durango, Mexico; a 100% interest the Tajitos gold project, which covers an area of 61 square kilometers located in Sonora, Mexico; the La Silla project that includes 2 mining concessions covering an area of 2,070.78 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Thor copper project, which covers an area of 128 square kilometers located in Sonora, Mexico.

