Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $151.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 24.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.20.

ROK stock opened at $200.27 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $141.46 and a 52 week high of $207.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $304,419.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,412,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,648 shares of company stock worth $5,720,944. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,878,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,556,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,243,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,490,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,557,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,345 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,413,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,612,000 after purchasing an additional 42,461 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

