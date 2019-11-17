Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives $113.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.22.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

In other Ross Stores news, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $1,629,900.00. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,056,650. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 4,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 35,009 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 417,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,416,000 after buying an additional 324,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $113.36. 1,146,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,607. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.19. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

