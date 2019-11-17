Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$62.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$62.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GOOS has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$71.58.

TSE:GOOS traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$47.12. 571,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,783. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.21. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$42.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 40.07.

In related news, Senior Officer Ana Mihaljevic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.25, for a total value of C$138,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$859,469.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

