Royal Bank of Canada Raises Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$85.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$77.14.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of L traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$69.68. The stock had a trading volume of 814,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.18. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$58.03 and a 12-month high of C$76.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.40%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sarah Ruth Davis sold 19,940 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.50, for a total value of C$1,445,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,477 shares in the company, valued at C$107,082.50. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 3,100 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.77, for a total value of C$225,592.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$715,638.86. Insiders have sold 32,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,048 over the last 90 days.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.