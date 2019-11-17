RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Price Target Cut to GBX 620

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its price objective lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 641 ($8.38) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RSA. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. RSA Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 621.25 ($8.12).

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

LON RSA traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 537.60 ($7.02). 1,748,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 21.25. RSA Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 490.40 ($6.41) and a one year high of GBX 600.20 ($7.84). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 525.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 547.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.