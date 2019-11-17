Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 79,845 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,845 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Brinker International worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Brinker International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Brinker International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brinker International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $38,148.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,035.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $28,811.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,554.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,112 shares of company stock valued at $523,720. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT opened at $44.09 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.26.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EAT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.72.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

