Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.18 Million Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.57% of Benchmark Electronics worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHE opened at $33.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $34.70.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Lisa K. Weeks sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $99,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

