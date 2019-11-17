Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.34 Million Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,382 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Mercury Systems worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRCY. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,673,000 after buying an additional 919,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,311,000 after buying an additional 889,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,510,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,649,000 after buying an additional 696,956 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 2,103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,113,000 after buying an additional 462,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $53,033.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $256,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,003,279.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,664 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.04 and its 200-day moving average is $74.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.36 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

