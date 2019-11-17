Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200,390 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of News worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of News by 155.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 63.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.70 to $15.30 in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered News from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.15.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. News Corp has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. News had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

