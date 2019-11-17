Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,659 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of LPL Financial worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1,604.8% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 20,862 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 48.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 40.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $90.78 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $91.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,689.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 32,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $2,578,593.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,166 shares of company stock worth $12,763,243. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.