RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.80 ($28.84) price objective on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($36.63) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of RWE in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.25 ($31.68).

RWE stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) on Thursday, hitting €25.71 ($29.90). 3,890,239 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.82. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

