Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Sable Resources Ltd (CVE:SAE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 100000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33.

About Sable Resources (CVE:SAE)

Sable Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal mineral properties in the Province of British Columbia, Canada, Chihuahua State, Mexico, and San Juan Province, Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company has a strategic alliance with Westhaven Ventures Inc The company was formerly known as Calico Silver Mines Ltd.

