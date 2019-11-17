Safestore (LON:SAFE) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAFE. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 668.33 ($8.73).
Shares of LON:SAFE traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 724.50 ($9.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,381. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 686.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 650.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 496.40 ($6.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 732 ($9.56).
In other news, insider Frederic Vecchioli bought 18,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £30,299 ($39,591.01).
About Safestore
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
