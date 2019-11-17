Safestore (LON:SAFE) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAFE. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 668.33 ($8.73).

Shares of LON:SAFE traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 724.50 ($9.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,381. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 686.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 650.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 496.40 ($6.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 732 ($9.56).

In other news, insider Frederic Vecchioli bought 18,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £30,299 ($39,591.01).

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

