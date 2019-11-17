salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $189.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $163.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,259,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $113.60 and a 12-month high of $167.56. The company has a market capitalization of $142.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.56, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $50,249.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,763,397.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,017 shares in the company, valued at $19,305,726.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,199 shares of company stock worth $38,077,197 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 234.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

