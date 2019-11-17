Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAFM. BidaskClub downgraded Sanderson Farms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded Sanderson Farms from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.40.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.13. 294,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $93.98 and a one year high of $170.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.88 and its 200-day moving average is $144.56.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $945.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.10 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $76,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,912.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $1,551,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,261,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,747 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 711.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 441.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at $64,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 44.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.